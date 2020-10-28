10 Things You Can Thank Texas For

A recent survey ranked Texas as the 2nd worse state in America. That's because they've never been to Texas.

I've put together 10 things that are totally Texas for anyone who questions what it is they should like about the Lone Star State. But first, a quick history lesson on Texas.

The word Texas comes from the word táyshaʼ, which means "friends" in the Native American Caddo language.

Texas won its independence from Mexico in 1836. Texas would become the 28th state in the union in 1845.

Texas is nicknamed the Lone Star State because of its former status as an independent republic.

Let's take a look at 10 things the world can thank Texas for. You're welcome.