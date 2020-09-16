2020 ACM Awards: The Performers

Although the ACM Awards looked a bit different than usual in 2020, the night was still packed with performances. More than two dozen artists took the stage during the show on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), from three venues across Nashville.

Collaborations between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, all five 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees, show host Keith Urban and Pink, and Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi highlighted the this year's ACM Awards performance lineup. Carrie Underwood performed a medley of classic country, while Trisha Yearwood was tasked with delivering an in memoriam performance. But that's not even close to all ...

A full list of 2020 ACM Awards performances is below. Artists sang from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, each in a different part of Nashville.

Delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards were originally set for April in, as is tradition, Las Vegas, Nev. Instead, the show aired live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET from Music City, home to the ACMs for the first time this year.

2020 ACM Awards Performers

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, "Happy Anywhere" from the Bluebird Cafe (sort of)

Carrie Underwood, classic country medley from the Grand Ole Opry House

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Entertainer of the Year nominees (Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood), show-opening medley from all three venues

Eric Church, "Stick That in Your Country Song" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Florida Georgia Line, "I Love My Country" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium

Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe

Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Keith Urban and Pink, "One Too Many" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium

Luke Bryan, "One Margarita" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium Mickey Guyton, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" from the Grand Ole Opry House Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium

Riley Green, "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" from the Ryman Auditorium

Taylor Swift, "Betty" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Tenille Townes, "Somebody's Daughter" from the Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Rhett (feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium

Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe

Trisha Yearwood, "I'll Carry You Home" (in memoriam tribute)