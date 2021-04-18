Luke Bryan Is the 2021 ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan is the 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year. The country superstar was announced as the big winner at the end of the Sunday night (April 18) broadcast.

Bryan was not at the ACMs in person in Nashville, as he was in Los Angeles, Calif., for Sunday night's live American Idol episode. However, he appeared via video to accept the honor.

"Oh my God, y'all got me. I am amazingly surprised. What an honor," Bryan said, going on to thank his team and crew.

"We've missed being on the road with everyone who makes me an entertainer," he added. "We'll be back out on the road doing what we love ... I love you guys."

Eric ChurchLuke CombsThomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton were also nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. All four performed throughout the show; Bryan, too, was scheduled to pre-tape a performance for Sunday night, but had to cancel those plans after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bryan released his newest studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, in 2020; a deluxe edition of the project recently dropped. He's scheduled to tour in support of the project this summer, after pushing his Proud to Be Right Here Tour from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the trek is scheduled to being in late May.

