5 Ways to Cope With Daylight Saving Time

Raise your hand if you're just basically dragging along. Everyone was too lazy to raise their hands. No surprise there. Experts say that for at least the next month or so we are going to struggle to keep it together. Although we were given an extra hour of sleep, it still doesn't help how sleepy we are all feeling.

There is serious danger in all of us driving around feeling like zombies. Have you noticed a spike in car accidents? There is always a spike in motor vehicle accidents after a time change, because we just can't seem to keep it together.

There are some things that you and I can try instead of showing up to work tired, looking like a raccoon with dark circles under your eyes.