New ’69’ Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Funny

A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?

We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!

The last we heard about this new restaurant, they were in the hiring phase and looking for people to fill all kinds of positions from servers to bussers to bartenders to hosts and more. Sooo, here's a little heads-up if you're looking for a new gig.

We can't wait to sample the offerings they've planned. We've heard the seafood is going to be amazing! On top of that, they'll offer a full bar, live music, and interesting shows. Plus, they say they have other surprises planned for their soon-to-be patrons. Can't wait, y'all!

Some people who read about The 69 Restaurant and Bar coming soon to Tyler, Texas on a local social media group page couldn't help but add their humorous comments below.

OK, OK you know where some of these may be going. It will never cease to amaze me how funny humans can be. There's a part of us that just thinks silly things are funny. And I confess, I myself chuckled a couple of times.

At the same time, some of the comments are a bit silly. And thus, please be forewarned the comments below, while pretty tame in the grand scheme of things, may not be appropriate to view and or share in more public settings. Like WORK, for example. Depending on where one works, I suppose.

Anyway, if you think you may find yourself somewhat offended by some of these, please be advised you may want to skip this part and join the rest of us who can't wait to try this new seafood restaurant coming to 69 N in Tyler, TX very soon.

OK, brave souls...the comments follow here. (Please don't shoot the messenger.)

