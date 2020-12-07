A little over two weeks out, and if you're still having trouble conjuring your Christmas spirit, Aaron Watson has got something for ya.

The Honky Tonk Kid shared an acoustic version of the Christmas standard “Silent Night." Watson and his clan are no strangers to Christmas music, they released An Aaron Watson Family Christmas album in 2018.

The Texas native released his first-ever Christmas album, An Aaron Watson Family Christmas, in 2018, and yes it is a Watson family affair. The ten-song collection includes seasonal standards and two originals and featured the entire Watson clan. With his wife of 16 years, Kimberly and their children; Jake (12), Jack (10) & Jolee Kate (8) all featured on the album.

AN AARON WATSON FAMILY CHRISTMAS

1. “Lonely Lonestar Christmas” (Aaron Watson)

2. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” – featuring Kimberly, Jake, Jack & Jolee Kate

3. “She Stared At Him All Night” (Drew Womack)

4. “Christmas Time is Here” – featuring Jolee Kate w/ Jack reading Luke

5. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” – featuring Kimberly

6. “The Christmas Waltz”

7. “Jingle Bells” – featuring Kimberly

8. “Silent Night”

9. “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” – featuring Jake

10. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” – Watson Family Greeting

