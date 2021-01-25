Abandoned And Alone, Nova Is Looking For A Furever Home

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

She is just waiting for you to meet her and adopt her.

Recently Nova was abandoned and left at Pets Fur People in Tyler and she is now available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Nova weighs seventy five pounds and is about three years old. Unfortunately, not much is known about Nova’s history. According to Pets Fur People's Gayly Helms she has a sweet gentle disposition and is submissive. Nova has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Nova would be best suited in a family with older children because of her size according to Pets Fur People. Nova will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Nova call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.