Actor’s Bullet Proof Scenic Mansion is on Sale for $3.4 Million

Steven Seagal has always been portrayed as the tough guy at the movies. Just do a Google search of Steven Seagal movies and in almost every movie poster he's holding some sort of weapon, usually a pistol or a futuristic-looking gun. Apparently this tough-guy, gun-wielding persona doesn't necessarily stop when the camera turns off.

The martial arts guru is selling his Scottsdale, Arizona home on Desert Mountain. It's beautiful with stunning views, and oh by the way, did I mention it's bulletproof. So, if you have a little north of $3 million to spare, and you are in need of the safety of bulletproof glass, have we got the house for you.

Seagall is no stranger to elegant real estate. He has owned and still owns homes in beautiful locations. This home that he's selling now in Arizona overlooks the Chiricahua Golf Course, the cities of Phoenix and Scottsdale, and the valley beyond.

According to the real estate write up, "the home is located in a link’s paradise with six Jack Nicklaus Signature courses plus a new USGA-rated, par-54 course nearby. Located in guard-gated Carefree Ranch Homesteads, the home was built in 2001 into a hillside on almost 12 acres. A study in copper, stone and glass walls, the main house measures over 8,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five baths, while the 600-square-foot guest house has a living room, full kitchen and bedroom suite. The main house is all about the staggering views and making the house one with nature. Large expanses of glass walls appear in almost every room. Filled with spaces to entertain, rooms are large, airy and filled with bright Arizona sunlight. There are the living, family and dining rooms, an eat-in chef’s kitchen and dining terrace, a theatre also large enough for hosting friends and several flexible-use rooms. There are a number of terraces - some covered, some open - an infinity pool and spa. There is also a three-car garage and plenty of parking for guests."

The listing agents are Julianna Eriksen and Bob Nathan of Engel & Völkers, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Let's take a look at the property compliments of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com