Sissy is now looking for her next and hopefully final fur-ever home.

Sissy was adopted as a cute, cuddly little puppy two years ago. Unfortunately for her, she grew up to be a big girl and her family did not want her any longer. Sissy is now back at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and waiting for a new home. She is a red heeler mix and weighs 43 pounds. Sissy would be best suited in a household with older children. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Sissy will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Sissy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.