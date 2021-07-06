Despite the tremendous amount of progress that has been made here in Texas regarding vaccination and a decline in cases of Covid-19 in our hospitals, unfortunately sad stories like this one show us that we are definitely not out of the woods yet.

Clear Creek Community Church, based in League City, were to discover that following a student ministry church camp for kids in sixth through twelfth grade in late June called Camp Creek, almost 150 kids and adults returned home and then tested positive for Covid-19. Around 400 people had attended the camp.

Clear Creek Community Church Pastor Bruce Wesley also acknowledged in a statement that "additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp."

Pastor Wesley went on to say that yet hundreds more were exposed after they returned home. He requested in his statement that church members keep a close eye on their symptoms and encouraged them to get medical attention as necessary.

Church leaders have made a decision to cancel services for at least the near future in an effort to keep other church members as safe as possible, at least through July 11, reports People.com. Clear Creek Community Church has several campuses throughout the Houston area.

Meanwhile, Galveston County health officials have advised--even pleaded--for them to monitor symptoms closely, get tested and, if eligible, getting vaccinated. There are clear concerns that another outbreak could be at hand if this recommendation isn't adhered to.

People.com reports that Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority, said in a statement that:

"I cannot stress enough – there is no reason to not get vaccinated if you're old enough. There are plenty of vaccines available. In this outbreak, at least as of now, it appears most of the people who have tested positive are old enough to be vaccinated. These vaccines are safe, effective and they offer the best protection against COVID-19 to you, your family and your community."

We are sending much love to this church community and to any other residents who may have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus.

And please consider vaccination if you're eligible.

