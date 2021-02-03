UPDATE 3 PM, 2/3/2021 - Amber Alert has been canceled...Celina Police Report that Isaac Pugh (suspect) was located and apprehended in McKinney, Texas around 12:30 this afternoon. Levy Pugh was unharmed and reunited with his mother.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler from Celina, Texas, which is located just to the north of Dallas.

Contributed Photos/Celina PD

The Celina Police Department is asked for the public's help in locating Levy Pugh. He is 2 years old, stands about 2 1/2 feet tall, and weighs 35 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Pugh was last seen in the Celina area and he was wearing a diaper.

Celina Police are also looking for Isaac Pugh who is believed to be connected in Levy's abduction. Isaac Pugh is a white male, 42, who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 212 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The suspect, who was last heard from in Celina, is believed to be driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate number of MDT1625. He is believed to have visited his ex-wife's residence where he allegedly assaulted her and abducted Levy, his son.

Law enforcement officials believe this child is in grave or immediate danger. If you have information regarding this abduction, or if you spot the suspect, victim and/or vehicle, please contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.