Archie Loves Kids, Other Dogs And Cats Too

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you're looking for an all around great dog, then you need to adopt Archie.

Archie is a one year old English Bulldog mix who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Archie loves cats, dog, children and adults and would thrive in a family environment according to Pets Fur People. This fun loving guy is a happy go lucky boy, he tries to wag his tail all the time but he only has a cute nub of a tail! Archie weighs about 55 pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Best of all, Archie is house trained and loves to take rides in the car. In addition, Archie will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For additional information on adopting Archie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.