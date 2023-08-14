This Beautiful Hill Country Estate Perfect for a Labor Day ’23 Getaway

It's halfway through August, that means we've got one more shot at a little getaway, thanks to our ol' pal, Labor Day. Anyone else think this Hill Country estate located just outside of Austin, TX, looks like the perfect place to do it.

The house is stunning, without being too gaudy, right? It screams I love my family, watching football, but I'm comfortable in this $1 million home, despite the fact that I could afford double that, easy. It's fully updated and was just listed on Stacey Ann Cove in Dripping Springs, TX.

In this Hill Country gem experience showering outside amongst the birds and trees in your private spa-like nautilus shower... Yeah! An outdoor shower. The open architecture boasts a sky rising fireplace with handcrafted mesquite mantle with birch wood gas fireplace.

But that's not all, "The covered outdoor BBQ area provides endless opportunities for grill masters, while the updated kitchen and new Bosch appliances give way to a luxurious cooking experience." Inside you'll find a beautiful primary bedroom, living room, and dining area that all open to a new and inviting concrete patio laced with welcoming patio lights."

Oh, and did we mention that this home is a fully functional smart home? And if you want to save money on that power bill, how bout your very own solar panels that will immediately lower your electric bill -- be sure to peep that pic down there.

Here's the breakdown:

4 Bed | 3 Bath on 2 Acres

Covered BBQ Area for the Grillmaster

Additional 420 SqFt Studio with Split AC

Shower Under The Stars in Your Shower

Offered at $1,075,000

Now let's give this beautiful estate a peek:

