An Australian Couple Stranded in Texas for Over a Year Is Running Out of Time

A couple from Australia has been stranded in Texas for over a year when a three-month visit abroad in December 2019 intersected with a global pandemic that is still going strong.

Flights were canceled across the country in 2020, and these folks have been living in an RV outside of Beaumont ever since.

Being stuck on vacation for a year might sound like a dream come true, but for Melissa and Andre Rivenell, it has become a nightmare. The couple has drained their savings accounts to stay afloat, and Andre, a disabled man, has been taken off of his home country's disability assistance because they've been away for so long.

"God forbid I die, you know I don't want to do that because I want to see my son," Andrew told ABC7 news.

Flights to Australia are extremely limited and business class airfare has claimed to over $10,000 for a ticket, according to ABC7's report. Andre requires business class for the level of service needed with his medical condition.

I hate getting stuck in traffic for longer than five minutes, let alone another country for well over a year. Our tacos are great, and people are pretty friendly, but home is home.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, and donations have poured in to help the couple get back to Australia. It looks like they have reached their goal of $50,000, which is fantastic. Andre is fearful of not being able to see his son and his country again. Hopefully, with the help of the community and some good social outcry, he will be safe and back down under soon.

