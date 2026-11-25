Thanksgiving kindness can make a big difference for Texans who have to work during the holiday. From retail employees and restaurant workers to first responders and law enforcement officers, many people will spend Thanksgiving away from their families. A little patience, appreciation and understanding can help make their day better.

We know Texans are working hard to provide for their families this year. Life has gotten expensive for everyone, and sometimes that means making sacrifices. I just wanted to offer a friendly reminder: If you encounter someone working this Thanksgiving, try to be as kind as possible.

I don't think most people dream of working on a holiday. Everyone would probably rather be at home spending time with family, but people are doing the best they can. For some, working Thanksgiving is simply a necessity.

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Not Everyone Gets Thanksgiving Off

If you're fortunate enough to have the day off, enjoy it. Soak in every second you can with your loved ones. But if you're the person who gets sent to the store because someone forgot an ingredient for Thanksgiving dinner, remember to be patient and kind to the employees helping you.

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Remember Those Keeping Texas Roads Safe

We also know law enforcement officers will be out watching the roads and working to help everyone arrive at their destinations and get home safely after Thanksgiving celebrations. Remember to obey traffic laws, never drink and drive, and if you happen to get pulled over, treat the officer with respect. They're out there doing their jobs and helping keep our roads safe.

At the end of the day, just try to be kind to everyone you encounter this Thanksgiving.

There are so many good people here in Texas who would love to be home with their families but are either required to work or need those hours to provide for their households. Whatever you can do to make their day a little better, do it. A smile, a thank-you or a little extra patience can go a long way.

I want to wish you and your family the very best this Thanksgiving. And if you're working during the holiday, I hope your shift is easy, goes by quickly and gets you home to your loved ones as soon as possible.

Happy Thanksgiving!

11 Texas Inspired Thanksgiving Dishes You have your classic Thanksgiving food & drinks but if you some want some with a Texas twist, here are 11 ideas for your next Thanksgiving meal. Gallery Credit: Daniel Paulus