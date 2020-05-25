Belle, Rescued From A Kill Shelter Is Looking For A Home

This 70 pound bloodhound goes by the name of Belle and is waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Rescued from a kill shelter, Belle is affectionate, even tempered and gentle. If you let her she'll become a big ole couch potato! She is about eight years old and is looking to become the newest member of your family. She has been spayed, is current on starting her vaccinations, including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Belle will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.