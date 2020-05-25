Belle, Rescued From A Kill Shelter Is Looking For A Home
She's been given a new lease on life and is looking for a new fur-ever home.
This 70 pound bloodhound goes by the name of Belle and is waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Rescued from a kill shelter, Belle is affectionate, even tempered and gentle. If you let her she'll become a big ole couch potato! She is about eight years old and is looking to become the newest member of your family. She has been spayed, is current on starting her vaccinations, including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Belle will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For additional information on adopting Belle call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas.
Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.