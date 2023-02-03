Best Places to Grab To-Go Casseroles in Tyler, Texas? [VIDEO]

A few days ago, I realized I was having an INSANE craving for chicken spaghetti. And in particular? And I finally found one of my new favorite sources in Flint just south of Tyler, Texas.

I'm not sure why brought on the craving. It just hit me out of nowhere, apparently. Maybe it was a craving for comfort after the last couple of years we've had. And let's be honest, one of the ways we seek out comfort is through FOOD. Right? Right.

I recently posted on one of my social media pages about this craving and thankfully many of my East Texas friends were able to provide some ideas that I didn't even know existed. One of those suggestions? 4-Way Cafe in Flint, just south of Tyler, Texas.

Well, that's not too far away from where I live so I thought I'd look into that.

I called 4-Way Cafe to double-check and found that, although it isn't on their daily lunch menu, they DO offer chicken spaghetti as one of their various TO-GO casserole offerings. Oh gosh. Casseroles are one of my favorite ways to overeat my feelings. ;)

I headed over to the cafe to pick it up and found they do offer a "drive-thru" of sorts.

So, it's not technically a "drive-thru" window, but rather just an actual window on the backside of the cafe where they will happily hand over whatever casseroles you've ordered.

And see, that's what makes it even better. YES, they offer chicken spaghetti. But they also had King Ranch Chicken, Texas Casserole, and Penne Florentine. They serve around 4, depending on how much you want to inhale yourself. They serve them cold and you just pop them in the oven for 45 to 50 minutes at 350 degrees. (They'll also have them hot when you arrive if you let them know ahead of time.)

Bottom line? If you struggle with finding the time to get dinner on the table on a regular basis, this may be the very thing you've been looking for.

Tonight I'm trying their King Ranch Chicken Casserole. And that's a comforting thought.

Where's your go-to for comfort food in East Texas?

