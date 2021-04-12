Bonded – Bella and Marlin Are Looking For A Together Fur-ever Home

What's better than adopting a rescue dog? Adopting two at the same time!

As a bonded pair, the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler has a bonded pair of bloodhounds that are available for adoption. Tow year old Bella, pictured left, and one year old Marlin, pictured right, each weigh about seventy five pounds and are spayed and neutered. Bella and Marlin are totally vetted and have been microchipped for identification purposes. This handsome red pair are good around cats, other dogs and kids. Bella and Marlin are also house trained, so no additional training time will need to be scheduled. Bella and Marlin are energetic and friendly and will need a large back yard. This bloodhound pair will go home with starter kits of food, collars and leashes and certificates for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Bella and Marlin call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

