Illinois native Brett Eldredge has released five successful country albums, plus two Christmas records, in his impressive repertoire. Those records include hit songs such as "Don't Ya," "Beat of the Music," "Mean to Me," "Lose My Mind," "Drunk on Your Love" and "Wanna Be That Song," and all of the projects have peaked at No. 1 or 2 on the country charts, and two have been certified gold by the RIAA.

Since signing with Atlantic Records in 2010, the 31-year-old's reputation as a talented artist has been steadily growing, and he's co-headlined shows with Thomas Rhett and opened for acts such as Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan and Little Big Town. In 2018, Eldredge worked his way to his first-ever headlining run, The Long Way Tour.

“I have been very fortunate to be on some massive tours in my career," Eldredge said in a press release at the time, "but my first major solo headlining tour is something I have wanted to give to my fans for a long time!"

Over the past four years, Eldredge has proven his staying power in the country scene, scooping up nominations and awards, including the title of New Artist of the Year at the 2014 CMA Awards. In June 2022, he released his impressive record Songs About You, which

The Boot has compiled some of the best live photos of the singer over the years. Click through the photo gallery below to see Eldredge grow into the star he's become.