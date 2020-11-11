Buffalo Wild Wings Has Free Wings for Vets Today

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Wow, this is a huge thing that B-dubs is doing.

Today (November 11th) at Buffalo Wild Wings, all active and retired military personal can score a free meal with proof of service.

So what's digging up the proof of service worth? How about 10 boneless wings and fries? The offer is good for dine-in or carry-out. Have no fear, Lubbockites -- I've confirmed this offer and it is good locally.

Why not treat the whole family to wings while the vet enjoys his/hers for free? I love the way Buffalo Wild Wings is paying it forward, so why not pay them back? If you ever wanted an excuse to go get wings, then now is the time.

Buffalo Wild Wings has three locations in Lubbock: 8212 University Ave., 6320 19th Street and 7638 82nd Street.

This deal is good all day, Veteran's Day, Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. Go get your wings.

Lubbock's Most Expensive Airbnb Stays