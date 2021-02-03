Buffalo Wild Wings Offering Free Wings if Super Bowl Goes Into OT

Is there anything better than watching the big game and it goes into overtime? Well, Buffalo Wild Wings believes the only thing better than extra football is free wings.

For the third year in a row Buffalo Wild Wings will be offering free wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. This years game on February 7th between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs is slated to be a close one, and could very well go into overtime.

Buffalo Wild Wings made the announcement in a press release last week. If the game on February 7 in Tampa is, in fact, tied after regulation, everyone in the U.S. and Canada can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings on February 22 from 4-7 p.m. local time. The offer is available for dine-in and in-person takeout only.

“Overtime means more football, and fans deserve every second of extra action they get this year,” said Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. “We’ve come so close the past two years and we can’t wait to see what happens on February 7. This could be the year!”

B Dubs states that according their gaming partner BetMGM, the overtime odds for the Big Game opened at +900 which means a $100 bet would pay out $1000 (including stake) if OT happens. That means the sportsbook think that America has a 10% chance of winning free wings.

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days for more than 1,200 Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars around the country.

