Careful, Now the Bubble-Guts Are Going Around

I know at least two victims who are not having much fun right now.

So, we have the coronavirus. It's also flu season. Now, get ready, because a stomach bug is also going around. From what I've been, told this is highly contagious. I can't divulge where I'm getting my information because it wouldn't be appropriate, but trust me when I tell you that a lot of people are missing work due to this bug.

The bug apparently lasts a couple of days and will have you expelling everything out of your body at both ends. (Good thing you hoarded all that paper!) It's apparently highly contagious and will put you on a 48-hour fast, unable to keep anything down.

The good news? Well, some of you are already smart enough to be social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands thoroughly and frequently. For the rest of the folks out there, enjoy a case of the hot squats with a side of technicolor yawns on the side.

Once again, this is not a rumor and not a few isolated cases, but out of respect for some friends and their jobs, I'm not going to divulge where I got my information. Suffice it to say, there are some outbreaks leaving some places understaffed.

We can never protect ourselves completely from illness, but we can sure as heck try. Be careful out there, and maybe pick up some Powerade and broth just in case.