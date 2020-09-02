Carole Baskin & Nelly Join ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Just when you thought 2020 was done with it's BS, we find out that we get another dose of the "Tiger King" saga. Although we may not get another riveting season of "Tiger King", we will be able to see the Queen of Tigers, Carole Baskin kill her competition, figuratively speaking of course. No sardine oil is allowed on the "Dancing with the Stars" set as far as we know.
Wednesday morning was more like Christmas morning for many of us, "Dancing with the Stars" season 29 is about to be lit. In the best of ways. The cast is like the Superbowl version of the competition. Good Morning America revealed the cast lineup and for the first time, many folks are stoked for the dancing competition.
The 2020 Dancing with the Stars cast is:
- Carole Baskin an animal activist known from Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King"
- Nelly a three-time Grammy-winning singer known for hits like "Hot in Herre"
- Charles Oakley an NBA star who played for the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan.
- Nev Schulman the host of reality show "Catfish"
- AJ McLean from The Backstreet Boys
- Chrishell Stause from Netflix's "Selling Sunset"
- Coach Monica Aldama, from Netflix docuseries "Cheer"
- Kaitlyn Bristowe from Season 11 of "The Bachelorette"
- Vernon Davis an NFL superstar who played for the Denver Broncos
- Anne Heche an actress recently on the show "Chicago PD"
- Skai Jackson a Disney Channel alum from the shows "Jessie" and "Bunk'd."
- Justina Machado an actress recently seen on "Queen of the South"
- Jeannie Mai an Emmy-winning host of the talk show "The Real"
- Jesse Metcalfe an actor best known for starring on "Desperate Housewives"
- Johnny Weir a two-time Olympic figure skater with 3 U.S. Championship gold medals.