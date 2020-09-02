Carole Baskin & Nelly Join ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Just when you thought 2020 was done with it's BS, we find out that we get another dose of the "Tiger King" saga. Although we may not get another riveting season of "Tiger King", we will be able to see the Queen of Tigers, Carole Baskin kill her competition, figuratively speaking of course. No sardine oil is allowed on the "Dancing with the Stars" set as far as we know.

Wednesday morning was more like Christmas morning for many of us, "Dancing with the Stars" season 29 is about to be lit. In the best of ways. The cast is like the Superbowl version of the competition. Good Morning America revealed the cast lineup and for the first time, many folks are stoked for the dancing competition.

The 2020 Dancing with the Stars cast is: