Carrie Underwood fans know that the singer is a doting mom to her two children, 5-year-old Isaiah and 23-month-old Jacob. But the youngest son of Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, can sometimes be a handful — and little Jake's got a nickname to match that character.

As any parent of two or more children knows, each kid has a unique set of challenges that goes along with their personality. In Carrie's life, that's borne out in her two boys — Isaiah has a knack for being the sweet, sensitive one. On the flipside, Jacob's turned out to be a little more rowdy.

Can you guess the nickname Jacob's earned for being a bit of a troublemaker? Underwood divulged the name in a recent interview in which Taste of Country Nights took part — keep reading to find out what it is.

"Isaiah was always a cuddler," Underwood explains of her oldest boy's demeanor. "He always wanted you to be holding him or sitting in your lap or sleeping with you. We had a really rough time where he was coming into our room every single night at like 2 o'clock in the morning."

However, raising little Jacob Bryan Fisher — he's the singer's baby boy, born in 2019 — has so far proven to be a different adventure for Underwood. And the entertainer describes how he differs from Isaiah.

"Jake is the opposite," Underwood says. "He's always been like, no, put me down, leave me alone, you're in my way. So he might be a little more independent. I feel like he's getting a little more cuddly the older he gets, and he seems to be getting a little sweeter."

Still, the singer calls Jacob her "rough-and-tumble, bull-in-a-china-shop kid. He wants to climb. When he thinks he's being funny, that's when he's gonna do the naughty stuff. You can't laugh at him, but it's the hardest thing in the world not to laugh at him. He just seems to be a little wilder."

And just what is that nickname that Jacob's obtained?

"One of Isaiah's little friends that is kind of around them calls him 'Jake the Trouble Make,'" Underwood reveals. "And I would say that is accurate."

Earlier this month, Underwood outlined her family's Christmas plans in a panel of fellow country musicians as part of Cracker Barrel's Sounds of the Season. While there, she also performed her original song "Sweet Baby Jesus," taken from her My Gift Christmas album and HBO Max special.