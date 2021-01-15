Cody Jinks Debuts New Haircut, Goes Live With ‘The Deep Cuts’

So, yeah we're still waiting for details on the Las Vegas party that Cody Jinks tweeted about earlier this week, we'll find out more in due time I'm sure. Last night though (January 14th), last night Jinks was in rare form. He went live on his socials and sang the deep cuts for real fans.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You know songs that you don't regularly, or really ever, hear in concert. And what's even better is the stories he shared. Over the 90-minute set he sang “After The Fire,” “Grey,” “Lady Bug,” and many more. Man, it's always special to hear Jinks sing but this was next level. For his Flockers, this was a dream stream.

Last summer, we found out just how busy Jinks had been during the lockdown. We got the initial Red Rocks Live album, that long-rumored acoustic record, a double-live album, his new podcast called “A Couple In,” a Christmas album, and teased us all with a "rock" album.

For now you need to download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app, available on IOS here or ANDROID here. Also, give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download, we gotta great episode with Cody JInks. You can give it a go on Spotify, Google, Tunein, and anywhere that fine podcasts can be found.