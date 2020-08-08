Just in case you thought Cody Jinks was relaxing during this global pandemic, he's not. On Friday (Aug. 8) Jinks, like he tends to do, took to social media to speak directly to his fans.

In doing so he confirmed plans for that long-rumored acoustic record, a finished Live at Red Rocks record, a double-live album, an apparently completed Jinksy podcast that he's calling “A Couple In.”If that's not enough for you, he's also got a Christmas album coming, and teased us all with a "rock" album.

Just when we needed it, Cody Jinks gave the whole country music world new hope in one welcomed, extra-long post.

"Where to start… The Podcast is in a good place. We’ve already recorded over 15 episodes and the first one that hits is with the incredible Clint Black. It is called “A Couple In” and the show debuts next week. Just finished an Acoustic Album with the band and it is stacked full of our biggest songs. Not sure when it is coming out, but it’ll be this year. Followed that album up with a Lefty Frizzell cover album, which has been on my to do list for some time. Super stoked about it. I’ve been writing non-stop with some incredibly talented writers before and during this Covid shit… and have more than enough new material to record a few albums. We’ll start recording those in a month or so. Don’t worry, we have a Covid plan. Covid sucks by the way. Adobe Sessions Unplugged and Behind the Music is on the way. Handful of acoustic guitars, a few cameras, a few drinks and some good times. Josh and I sat down and discussed each song in great detail. This is something we have never done before, so get ready for a bad ass show. It’ll stream early September and for those that purchase the stream, you will have the opportunity to get it on CD as well. The CD will not be available anywhere else for the foreseeable future. Continuing on… Red Rocks Live is done, mixed, mastered and ready to go. Just waiting on the Vinyl plant to provide us a schedule we can rely on and we’ll be putting that dude out, followed by a Double Live Jinks album that is a collection of songs from various cities over the year. Since the holidays are right around the corner, we came to the conclusion that a Christmas EP is in order. Almost forgot, we finished up an EP that will come out this year. I’m not saying I’ve been writing some rock music… I’m not saying I have a catalogue of rock songs I’ve been stacking up for years… But let’s say I did say that, now what? We’ll see.