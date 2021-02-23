In "we didn't see that on coming" news, last week Cody Johnson reveled that he has entered the film making business, and we are here for this. The East Texas native who once had aspirations of becoming a bull rider, but who had to settle for being one of country music's brightest stars, is releasing a new documentary based on one of his most personal songs.

As last week he surprised with the first trailer, watch that here, I'm guessing hoping this will be a weekly thing. You know, a new week new trailer kind of a situation. Regardless whether or not that winds up being the case I'm stoked for this documentary. No release date has been reveled just yet.

In the new trailer Johnson shares with us the story of the first time he rode a bull, “To get on this caliber of bull, it was stupid... I barely held on... and I got the piss stomped out of me at the end of it. But the adrenaline and the feeling that I got was unlike anything I’ve ever felt in my entire life.”

While we wait for the documentary to be released, some more good news. In a new interview with Y100, Cody says that with all of the extra time he had in 2020, due to not touring, he is “sitting on top of an 18-track record that we're going to drop this year."

