Coming to Tyler, TX for Red Dirt BBQ Weekend? Here Are More Spots to Try

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge, 101.5 KNUE, and Radio Texas, LIVE! is a big weekend here in Tyler, TX, and it has been for nearly a decade now. Folks from across East Texas come to the Rose City for a Saturday filled with friends, Texas BBQ, and live music.

While a lot of people who'll be attending don't live too far away, we realize there are hundreds who are coming from out of town, and out of state. That means you'll likely be in our wonderful city a few days, and you'll need be looking for restaurant suggestions on Friday and Sunday (Saturday belongs to the BBQ). So, I thought we could help you out with a jump start on a few of our favorite spots for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

First, if you're still looking for tickets, we have a limited number back on sale right now, get those quick. You can secure your Red Dirt BBQ tickets here.

On top of that, our Last Chance VIP Ticket contest, courtesy of Red Dirt Hat Co., continues through Monday, May 2nd. To enter:

1. Download the 101.5 KNUE app.

2. Send us a message through the app "I Need Red Dirt VIP Tickets."

3. That's it. Everyone who sends a message will be entered to win. We will pick a random winner with the announcement to be made on Monday, May 2nd.

Now, back to the food. Here are a few spots to check out while visiting Tyler (and be sure to give the Tyler's Best Ice Cream, Gelato, and Fro-Yo gallery a peak too while you're down there):

Krazy Cajun Kitchen & Market

Fresh Juice Bar & Smoothies

Ruby's Mexican Restaurant

The Spud Station

Catch Me If You Can

What About Kabobs

Smoke Monkey East Texas

Athena Greek & American Family Restaurant

Zoёs Kitchen

El Jalisciense Taco Shop

1836 Texas Kitchen

Montez Creekside Kitchen

Best Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, and Gelato around Tyler If you're looking for a delicious treat around Tyler, Texas you might want to start at one of these locations.