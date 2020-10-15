Dak Prescott Thanks Fans For Support After Brutal Injury

Dak Prescott thanked fans on Instagram for the support they showed after his horrific injury in Sunday's win over the New York Giants. If you are squeamish, don't watch the injury video that's floating around the internet as Dak's foot is seemingly completely hanging from his sock. The dislocation and compound fracture diagnosis confirm that theory.

In his first video appearance since the injury, Prescott vowed to come back stronger than ever, "This little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book and I'm excited to move forward and write it."



View this post on Instagram FAITH GodsPlan A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Oct 15, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

Prescott had surgery following the game Sunday and was headed to his first doctor's appointment since that surgery. He updated his fans saying he was in great spirits and thanked his teammates, colleagues and fans for the support he'd received in the past several days.

"I can't thank you enough for all of your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days," Dak said. "They've been more than overwhelming." After the injury, several NFL quarterbacks reached out to Prescott including the Texans Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes.

This will be the first time that Prescott has missed time since he took over as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback at the beginning of his rookie season in 2016. Prescott said that he was looking forward to seeing the game from another perspective. "I'm looking forward to this football season, seeing the game from a different perspective and supporting my teammates and those around the league that need it."

Prescott continued. "I'm just excited -- excited for God's purpose and God's plan. I know it's bigger than anything that I've seen or could imagine. I'm trusting him. My faith is doubled down more than ever."

