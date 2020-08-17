Dallas Cowboys Defensive Lineman Lost for the Season

After signing monster free agent Everson Griffen at the end of last week, the Dallas Cowboys lost defensive tackle Gerald McCoy for the season with a ruptured quad. The veteran was excited to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys and chose the team in free agency because he thought the team had a chance to win this season.

McCoy will head to the IR after season-ending injury according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

McCoy, rarely at a loss for words, reached out to ESPN's Ed Werder with this statement to the Jones family and Cowboys fans.

Here is the full statement from Gerald McCoy:

“Just want the fans to know I truly appreciate the warm welcome and I’m sorry this happened. The Jones family opened their doors to an old vet to have an opportunity to come and help this team win and I was beyond excited to be a Cowboy. I was really looking forward to this amazing opportunity we have in front of us. I will remain the mentor I am to the young guys and do my part to make sure that this team goes where it needs to. As far as my mindset people deal with real-life problems everybody day especially now with the state of our country. There is a lot of pain and heartache taking place right now that all our attention needs to go towards whether it is the pandemic or our fight for social justice. In retrospect what I’m dealing with is minimal compared to that. Therefore this is light work for me. Anybody who knows me knows I love a challenge. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!! I will be back better. LET'S GET IT!!”

Even as a pseudo-coach McCoy will provide valuable experience to the defensive line room and it's admirable to see that McCoy plans on being a mentor to the younger players in spite of his injury. His excitement for the future for the Dallas Cowboys seems legit which bodes well for 2021 if McCoy can return to play next season.

