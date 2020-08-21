Days Gone By: When’s the Last Time You Did These Things?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In keeping with our Flashback Friday theme where we play one of those classic "flashback" songs every hour thanks to Don and the gang at Tubbs' Hardware, we're strolling down memory lane.

One of the real benefits of getting older is the brain chock full of memories that you collect. It's almost like photo albums or video compilations of those things you've seen or been part of in your life. And today we're recognizing those things that once were, but have since gone by the wayside.

The question itself is really simple; "When's the last time you BLANK?" And with that comes a flood of fond reflections. Just take a look as we all go for a beautiful late summer stroll down memory lane.

When's the last time you got a paper bag from the grocery store?

When's the last time you had a gas station attendant pump the gas in your car for you?

When's the last time you actually used a real map for directions?

When's the last time you looked up someone's phone number in a real phone book? (For that matter, when's the last time you even got a phone book?)

When's the last time you had a milkman deliver your milk to your doorstep?

When's the last time you had someone shine your shoes or boots?

When is the last time you had to fan a photo in the air waiting on it to develop?

When's the last time your put the needle down on your favorite new record?

When's the last time you ate Cracker Jacks from a box?

When's the last time you saw a kid laying up in the back glass of the family car?

When's the last time you called the Commercial National Bank number, 425-0211, for the time and temp?

When's the last time you used a pay phone? And while we're on phones, when's the last time you used a rotary dial phone or played jump rope with that 100 foot long cord that was on the kitchen phone in your house?

When's the last time you watched your Daddy cut the seat belts out of the new car?

When's the last time you popped popcorn in the metal pan on the stove?

When's the last time you recorded your favorite songs on the radio station onto a cassette?

Feel free to add your memories as well and answer that question, "When's the last time you BLANK?"