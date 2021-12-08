There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.

Because I love to eat so much I have asked many coworkers about the best desserts in East Texas but specifically Tyler. I've gotten so many responses, everything from the cheesecake at Texas Roadhouse to Gigi's Banana Pudding at Rick's on the Square. Other coworkers rave about Just Pies or the cookies at Sister 2 Sister Cookies. While all of these dessert options are fantastic, I believe I have found one better.

There Was a Sign That Lead Me to Trying This Delicious Dessert

We've all seen signs promoting a signature menu item outside and most of the time never pay attention to it. For some reason there was one that stuck out that said "Made Fresh Daily Peach Cobbler". Those five words are a game changer.

Where To Devour This Amazing Peach Cobbler

While most people know The Blue Store down 155 as a great place for burgers, but next time you stop in you NEED to try their peach cobbler. As I told one of the employees there it is a new addiction, but I guess there are much worse things to become addicted to.

