Dictionary.com Adds 650 New Words Including Janky & DGAF

Every year, language changes. Definitions must be adapted to the times, we create words to define certain situations...it's just a never ending process. And this year, thanks to the coronavirus, politics, cultural movements and technological advances, words are being created and redefined at a rapid clip.

According to Dictionary.com, September was one of the biggest updates ever. They say "Our tireless team has touched over 15,000 entries." The updates include over 650 new words, 2,100 new definitions, 11,000 revised definitions. It's a huge, huge update.

And some of the added words are fascinating including jabroni, amirite, DGAF and janky. Below is a list of some of the most interesting words that have been added: