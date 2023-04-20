Did Someone Just Build a 20 Foot Revolver in Amarillo, TX? Yes.

Amarillo, TX is is the pride of the Texas Panhandle and by all accounts a great place to live. It's also a popular stop while driving along Route 66 through the Lone Star State. The city is widely known for its delicious steak challenge at the The Big Texan Steak Ranch, just ask comedian Will Ferrell.

It's also where you'll find Cadillac Ranch and is the city that King George was hoping to make by mornin', up from San Antone. But now The Yellow Rose of Texas is home to what just might be the world's largest revolver.

Yup. Constructed by Darrel Podzemny, who shared pictures of it on his Facebook page describes the creation as "A new landmark for Amarillo on Cliffside Road. A 20 foot tall revolver."

Podzemny tells Chrissy, that it took a month to construct and that "he had a friend that sold tanks and that in the past, he used them to build tornado shelters. He sold his shelter company last year and decided to use his extra time and tanks to build what he calls "The Big Gun."

This is great news, it looks like we've found a new gun for big gun Big Tex. You know, Big Tex, who has welcomed guests to the State Fair of Texas in Dallas since 1952, and stands 55 feet tall.

So on your next road trip through Texas, after you stop by the Alamo, and of course before you make it to Amarillo's Big Texan Steak Ranch and Brewery to take their 72-ounce steak challenge, where if you can finish it, it's free.. otherwise it's $72... be sure to drive by "The Big Gun" on Cliffside Road, I wanna see some selfies, y'all.

