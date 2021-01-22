Do You Shower Facing the Water or Away?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's something wrong with anyone who faces the water in the shower. Prove me wrong!

Unfortunately, there's only one right answer. One should face AWAY from the water. Dermatologists say 'away' is the way to go because it's less drying to the skin. And according to a poll by Glamour Magazine, 63% of us face away, while 22% face the water, and 15% mix it up. In fact, the poll is still live and you can vote here.

So, how do locals feel about the debate? I took the question to social media to find out. Here are some of my favorite responses thus far. Feel free to sound off in the comments section and give me a follow for other fascinating, life-changing topics! Surely, at some point, we'll fight over what color the dress is again!

Shawn Kopp: I love facing the shower. Relaxing having that hot water run down my face. Washes the stress away and cleans my beard!

Rick Rutledge: Preach! Been saying this since I was a kid!

Allison Schad: Must be true. I face it.

Erin Huckabay: 100%

Shawn Kopp: Only cats hate water on their face! Even dogs like it!

