Dolly Parton taps out a flawless rhythm using only her acrylic nails as she performs a a cappella version of "5 to 9," a reworked twist on her iconic song "9 to 5." The country icon re-recorded the track for a Squarespace Super Bowl ad this year.

Parton's performance is effortless, and for good reason: She's had some practice using her manicure as an instrument. The singer originally wrote her 1980 hit while on the set of the film 9 to 5, in which she co-starred opposite Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. In between takes, Parton would write song verses, and since she didn't have a guitar or any other musical instruments with her, she had to tap out the beat of the song with her nails. In fact, per Vogue, her nails are even credited in the album's liner notes.

For the Super Bowl ad, Parton re-worked the lyrics of "9 to 5" to hail side-hustlers who sign off of at their day jobs only to begin work on their passion projects. "Working 5 to 9, making somethin' of your own now / And it feels so fine to build a business from your know-how / Gonna move ahead, and there's nothin' you can't do / When you listen to that little voice inside you," Parton sings to the familiar tune.

"5 to 9" was created specifically for Squarespace's Super Bowl ad; the company offers website-building and e-commerce platform services, and the spot spotlights a collection of disinterested office workers falling asleep in their cubicles, but leaping into action the minute the clock strikes 5PM.

New York City Ballet choreographer Justin Peck worked on the clip, which stars dancers from Broadway and off Broadway.

