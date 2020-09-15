DQ Unveils New Fall Blizzard Menu

There is nothing like having a your very first Blizzard. The magic of getting it at the window is amazing. It's inevitably inverted quickly, and passed over to you. It's been a summer treat for decades, and we usually associate ice cream with cooling off after a hot day. DQ says every season is soft serve season.

Now with the popularity of pumpkin spice everything, Dairy Queen has made some special blizzards flavors for fall. They have improved on the Apple Pie Blizzard, with the addition of caramel, and now added it to the fall blizzard menu.

Oreo Mocha Fudge Bizzard, Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, Brownie Dough Blizzard, and now the new Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard. These are all limited time, just for Fall of 2020.

If it's been a long time since you visited a Dairy Queen there are lots of changes to the menu. The one thing that I found interesting, was the Non-Dairy Dilly Bar. So if you have someone in your family that has a preference or dietary restriction against dairy, they would have an option. I would call first to make sure they have it at your local DQ.

It's gluten free, dairy-free, and plant-based, it's using a coconut cream based protein to make up the ice cream. The chocolate is made from coconut oil, which is also an ingredient in the ice cream itself. So unless you are allergic to coconut then this would be a great option.

That said it's not a calorie free dilly bar. Due to the use of coconut cream and oil, it's actually twenty calories more than a regular Dilly Bar, coming in at 220 calories.