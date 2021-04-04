East Texas Food Bank Will Be Tyler And Longview This Week

Its tough to ask for help sometimes but there are some really great people in East Texas who want to help and are extending a helping hand if you need one.

The East Texas Food Bank will be coming out of the Easter weekend with a very busy schedule this week helping folks in need with distribution points in Tyler and Longview.

Families can receive free groceries Wednesday, April 7th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Tyler at Bethel Bible Church Hope Campus located at 504 W. 32nd St. There are no eligibility requirements to receive items. Future distributions will be the 1st Wednesday of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW FOOD RESOURCES AVAILABLE*

The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program has added a new location in Tyler at... Posted by East Texas Food Bank on Saturday, April 3, 2021

For Longview residents, the food bank will hold produce distributions at the Gregg County Fairgrounds on Friday April 9th from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. The events will give free produce and fresh items, pending availability, on a first-come, first-serve basis. These are drive-thru distributions and you'll enter from Cotton Street onto Grand Boulevard. Stay in your car and be prepared to pop your trunk or have your backseat unlocked. There are no eligibility or ID requirements to receive the items.

For more information, visit easttexasfoodbank.org.