Election Day 2020: Vote At Any Polling Location In Smith County

It's finally here and we can finally get it over with once and for all!

Its Election Day in the United States and if you didn't take advantage of early voting, prepare for possible long lines but there is a way you can get around that if you are willing to move around.

According to a post on the Smith County Facebook page, there are 35 polling locations open today throughout the county that are open until 7:00 PM tonight. This is also a friendly reminder that registered Smith County voters can vote at ANY polling location in the county today.

So if you pull up to your normal polling location and find a long line, don't panic, just check the map below and find the nearest one to you with a shorter line. But remember to get in line before 7:00 PM. If you are in line when the polls close, election workers MUST LET YOU VOTE. So go get it done!