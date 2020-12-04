Explore the Holy Land Without Ever Leaving Your Home With Artza

Have you been looking for a unique and meaningful gift for this holiday season? Look no further, Artza is the perfect option!

Artza is Hebrew for “towards the Land”. Inspired by Genesis 12:3-5, their name is meant to capture the experience they hope to bring you – namely, a journey “towards the Land” of Israel. Artza brings the best artisanal food, gifts and content from the Holy Land straight to your home. Each quarter, Artza features a different city in the Holy Land and delivers an amazing assortment of locally sourced food and products, along with rich content telling the story of each place and its artisans.

Artza

Sign up now and receive the Bethlehem box in time for Christmas! Included in this box you'll find seven to nine unique items that you won't find anywhere else, including:

Hand crafted olive wood ornaments from Bethlehem

Decorative hand-painted ceramics from Bethlehem

Holy Cacao, award-winning Israeli chocolate

Fenster's Mediterranean Sea Salted Toffee

Rusty's Almond-Halva Nut Butter & dessert recipe

Hand-crafted decorative games for the holiday table

Custom "Bethlehem" scented candle

Archival photographs of the Holy Land from the early 20th century from the oldest house in Israel

Decorative coasters

Choose between the standard Artza box which regularly retails for $75 plus shipping and includes up to nine items per box, shipped quarterly (every three months) or the Artza Premium box which retails for $95 plus shipping and includes the contents of the standard Artza box PLUS an additional two items!

Use our code "THEDEAL" at checkout on artzabox.com to receive 20% off! With this code the Artza box will be $60 plus shipping and Artza Premium will be $76 plus shipping.

Let Artza's rich photography and unique content take you on a journey from Nazareth and the Holy Land while telling the stories of the artisans featured.

It's the Holy Land - delivered.