We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.

This property for sale has it all, room for ranching, lots of room for recreation and all the outdoor activities you can handle. Although let's just be clear, you have to pay a hefty price for all this beauty and fun with the list price currently at $7,495,000. The exact address is 1370 Vz County Road 4907, Ben Wheeler, TX 75754.

Just How Much Land is Included With This Beautiful Ranch?

If this is something you would share with friends or family there has to be room for everyone. That's not a problem as this gorgeous place in East Texas comes with over 388 acres, 11 bedrooms, and 10 and 1/2 bathrooms. Plus good news this property has been listed for sale for over 250 days at this point, which means you might be able to talk the current owners down on the price a bit.

How Many Homes Are on Caddo Ranch in Ben Wheeler?

There are 5 homes, with four-2 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom luxury log homes. There is a huge banquet room perfect for hosting events or large family gatherings. There are 3 ponds, hay fields, and a 10 stall barn. There is even a 10 lane shooting range. If you like to play sports there is a basketball court and racquetball court already set up on the property.

There isn't much you would have to do to make this perfect compound you have always dreamed about.

