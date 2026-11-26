First Watch in Longview, Texas is one step closer to becoming a reality, with plans to renovate the former On The Border restaurant near Longview Mall. The popular breakfast and brunch chain is planning a $900,000 renovation, with construction scheduled to begin in spring 2027.

First Watch isn't new to East Texas, but this will be its first location in Longview.

According to newly filed state construction records, the project involves renovating the existing standalone restaurant building, which measures approximately 5,984 square feet, and transforming it into a First Watch restaurant.

Construction on the new Longview location is scheduled to begin March 29, 2027, with an estimated completion date of September 27, 2027. The project is expected to cost approximately $900,000.

Keep in mind that these are projected construction dates, so the actual opening could be different.

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What's on the Menu at First Watch?

If you haven't been to First Watch before, the restaurant is known for its made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch options. They also offer plenty of choices for people looking for something a little lighter or healthier.

Some of the popular menu items include avocado toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, Million Dollar Bacon, seasonal hashes and fresh-squeezed juices.

Personally, my favorite things on the menu have to be the Million Dollar Bacon and the lemon ricotta pancakes. Both are fantastic!

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What Business Does Longview Need Next?

Longview already has plenty of delicious places to eat, and First Watch will be another option for breakfast and brunch when it arrives in 2027.

But now I'm curious: Is there another restaurant or business you'd like to see come to Longview?

I'd love to hear your suggestions! You can email me anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com. I always enjoy hearing what you'd like to see coming to East Texas.

If You Could Bring Back One Restaurant to Longview, TX, What Would It Be? Whether it's due to the nostalgia of a place we grew up eating at, or because a restaurant is actually good, I'm sure we could each think of 3-4 spots we wish would come back to Longview.