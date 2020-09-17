Fort Hood Denies Rumors of Active Shooter on Post Thursday

Fort Hood officials say there was no active shooter on base Thursday morning.

Rumors of a possible shooter were spreading across social media, but Eric Franklin with our partners at News 10 reports that he was told there were no shots fired following threats reportedly made by a soldier during an altercation with a member of his unit's leadership on base.

Officials told Franklin the soldier who issued the threats is in custody, and an investigation is active.

The rumors come at a time when public trust in Ft. Hood leadership has been eroded by a string of deaths and disappearances on and around the post. Most recently, Ft. Hood officials reported the death of 25-year-old PV2 Corlton Chee, who reportedly collapsed during physical training and later passed away at a local hospital.

Earlier this month, Sgt Elder Fernandez's death was ruled a suicide. His family and many members of the public have expressed doubts about the ruling. Fernandez had made allegations of sexual harassment in the months leading up to his disappearance and death.

The public and members of Congress have called for investigations of Ft. Hood handling of investigations involving not only soldiers' deaths, but their reports of abuse and harassment, particularly in the case of Vanessa Guillen.

In early September, former Ft. Hood commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt was removed from his position and replaced by Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, who brought with him Gen. John Murray. Gen. Murray is tasked with investigating Ft. Hood's handling of Guillen's murder at the hands of a fellow soldier.