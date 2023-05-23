So you're probably wondering... what constitutes "freaky"?

For all practical purposes, the term freaky in this instance means learning about these laws In Texas made us cringe a bit in our seats.

Like we wanted to look away, but we had to read on!

Welcome to the club.

The Top 3 Freakiest Texas Laws You Probably Didn't Know Existed

We just found three freaky laws that we are almost 100 percent positive that you didn't even know existed, even if you were born and raised in the greatest state in the nation!

There are several Texas laws that made a case for raised eyebrows, so we've included them here.

Did you know it was illegal to sell your eye in Texas?

Yep, it seems back in the 80s Texas wanted their citizens to know specifically that even though selling any of your organs was illegal, eyes were well...focused on! It's also illegal to milk your neighbor's cow as well.

Now Let's Get to the Freaky!

Number 3: Just "saying it" three times in a row makes it legal in Texas!

No need for a church, or even a judge, because in Texas according to MySanAntonio.com if you say the words " We are married" three times in Texas and you are over the age of 18 AND you are not related, you are legally MARRIED!

That's right, Texas is a Common Law state. So chose your words carefully! It's a little like the game Bloody Mary we played as kids but with more attorney fees afterward.

Number 2: Grounding will require a permit in Texas!

Wouldn't it be crazy if we were talking about grounding the kids? Could you imagine having to get a permit every time your teen ticked you off? Today we're talking about the new age "grounding" you read about in woke culture. New age grounding means going around barefoot to connect to the electrical energy of the earth, and for this ...you will need a permit.

What's freakier than walking around Texas barefoot? Maybe feet pics for money? That's another article altogether.

Well, you asked for it!

Number One; Adult Texans Are Limited To Five Adult Toys

I'm not sure how to even present this, so let's get technical here. But first this... Too many "good vibrations" are frowned upon in Texas.

Section 43.23 of the Texas Penal Code considers owning more than five adult toys against the law. “A person who possesses six or more obscene devices or identical or similar obscene articles is presumed to possess them with intent to promote the same.”

This is the only photo that felt appropriate.

Texas Take Note!

So remember this the next time you decide to run around town barefoot without a permit, holding six adult toys, and yelling 'We are married!' you could be looking at a felony.

