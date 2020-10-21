Garth Brooks wore a work glove on his left hand as he apologized to fans for having to postpone his Fun album preview event after an accident on his farm. The singer and wife Trisha Yearwood appeared more than a little bummed and alluded to not being able to play guitar for the Facebook Live event, which was supposed to serve as a premiere for their new single, "Shallow."

After delaying the night's production, Brooks revealed that he'd be postponing until Oct. 26, his normal Inside Studio G day. It's Yearwood who refers to some trouble playing guitar, saying: "If not I'll have to learn the chords" after her husband says he hopes everything will be good on the guitar by Monday.

A note from Brooks' publicist reveals that he hurt multiple fingers on his left hand while working on the farm. He tried to play right up until showtime, but finally called the night off.

Several people on Twitter reported hearing Brooks mention an injured hand during his SiriusXM show prior to the scheduled performance. Many referred to a farm accident and shared that they'd heard "Shallow" on his radio show already.

Officially, the couple's version of the song is set to hit radio on Thursday morning (Oct. 22).

"Shallow" is Brooks and Yearwood's cover of the song Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made famous during the A Star Is Born movie. The Oscar-winning song was also performed to great acclaim by the pop star and actor at the 2018 Oscars. The iconic country couple performed it as a sort of dare earlier this year before deciding to record it officially.

"Everything kind of lit up," Brooks tells Good Morning America, "But you know, in this business, everything kind of lights up and then goes away. This did not go away."

This is the fourth official single from Fun, an album Brooks has been teasing for two years. It follows the Top 10 hit "Dive Bar," the Top 20 hit "All Day Long" and "Stronger Than Me."