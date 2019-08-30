48 Years Ago: George Jones Earns No. 1 Hit With ‘The Grand Tour’

Aug. 31 was a big anniversary in George Jones' career. It was on that day in 1974, 48 years ago, that the country music hitmaker earned his sixth No. 1 hit with his single "The Grand Tour."

"The Grand Tour," which was written by Norro Wilson, Carmol Taylor and George Richey, is the title track of Jones' 41st studio album. With lines such as "Over there, sits the chair / Where she'd bring the paper to me / And sit down on my knee / And whisper, 'Oh, I love you' / But now she's gone forever / And this old house will never / Be the same without the love / That we once knew," the song quickly became one of Jones' signature tunes, one he performed up until his death in 2013.

In 2012, the Country Music Hall of Fame member announced that his final tour, named after "The Grand Tour," would cover 60 cities the following year. Sadly, Jones passed away in April of 2013, of complications from pneumonia. A tribute concert was held in Jones' honor on Nov. 22, 2013, with more than 70 artists performing, including Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Josh Turner, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Reba McEntire and Alabama; during the event, George Strait performed "The Grand Tour."

Jones included "The Grand Tour" on several of his compilations, including Anniversary -- 10 Years of Hits in 1982, Super Hits in 1987 and 2004's 50 Years of Hits.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

