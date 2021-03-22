George Strait tugged at plenty of heartstrings when he brought his classic "Troubadour" to the virtual stage on Sunday night (March 21) during the We're Texas benefit show — an event organized to raise funds for those affected by the winter storms that ravaged the Lone Star State in February.

The event was spearheaded by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camilla Alves, and it aired on McConaughey's YouTube channel. The actor also hosted the show, appearing before Strait took the stage to say a few words about the country legend.

"Up now is a Texan who, number one, sent me to go get my own cowboy hat," McConaughey said, brandishing a dark brown hat with a decorative feather. "He really needs no introduction. He is a man who is a testimonial to the Texas gentleman."

Strait joined the event virtually, accompanied by a handful of musicians and his own acoustic guitar. As always, he wore his signature black cowboy hat along with blue jeans and a crisp button-up shirt, sitting on a stool and launching into a sentimental rendition of his 2008 ballad.

"Troubadour" rose up the ranks at country radio and hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart upon its release, becoming Strait's 79th single to become a Top 10 hit on that chart. It was also the title track of the singer's 25th studio album, which he released in April 2008.

Strait was one of a number of high-profile country performers and native Texans to participate in the We're Texas benefit show, alongside Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and more. A handful of non-country artists from Texas also performed, and rapper Post Malone even contributed a selection of country covers, choosing songs by Brad Paisley and Sturgill Simpson. As of Monday afternoon (March 22), the We're Texas benefit has raised more than $266,000 in aid for the Texans impacted by winter storms.

