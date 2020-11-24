I Can’t Support Mask Bullies Either

The other side of this argument needs to be talked about.

There's a small Facebook group that I've been watching. I was a member, but I just can't do it anymore.

The group claims its goal is to let its members know which businesses are taking proper steps during this pandemic. If that's how it worked, I'd already be linking up and promoting it, but from the onset, I saw that the page, if not moderated well, was ripe for abuse.

My suspicions were confirmed several times when I saw a "review" take a place apart, and someone else immediately came in and said, "I was just there, everything was fine." I then read a push on the page from one of the posters to start rating businesses with one star when they didn't comply. Uh, nope.

Bullying, even for public health, is still bullying, and I'm not down with that. There are also shrill comments suggesting those who don't comply should be reported to the health department, etc.

This is just the wrong way to do things. We all should be supporting the businesses that have stepped up, not tearing down the ones that don't. I do think we should be having an open dialogue with each other on what places are safe, or safer, than others, but I'm not willing to place a permanent stain on a business that's trying to stay alive in these weird times.

There are too many mitigating factors on why there may be a bad experience, and there are too many opportunities for someone with an axe to grind to take it out on a business.

I do my best to only do business with people who are safe, but I'm not going out of my way to punish those who aren't. Just leave if you don't like the way someone is behaving. That's enough, and that is fair.

