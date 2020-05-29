ICYMI: The Leaf Blower Challenge with Big D and Bubba

Big D got a great idea to have a leaf blower blown in his face while drinking a cup of water. And yes, hilarity ensued.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

So yeah, this idea from Big D was brought into the Big D and Bubba studio. Big D brought his leaf blower (cleaned up real nice like of course) with the idea to try to drink water while the leaf blower goes off in his face.

However, Big D wasn't the first to try it out, that privilege (is it?) went to Carsen. Nope, she couldn't do it. Big D then tried it out and somewhat succeeded. Patrick was next. We think he somewhat cheated by using two hands to hold his cup which also kinda blocked the blown air. Bubba was last with a successful drink.

One word describes this new game...Greatness. Some of Big D and Bubba's studio guests have given this a try, too.

Listen to Big D and Bubba Monday through Saturday mornings on 101.5 KNUE.