If You Don’t Refrigerate These 3 Food Items, We Can’t Be Friends

I was driving into work this morning around 4 a.m. and I heard a little advertisement reminding people to refrigerate their leftovers to prevent food-borne illnesses. At first, I was kind of shocked that people might be so stupid that they need to be told what goes in their dang ole icebox.

Then I looked at it from the point of view of someone that has never been trained in food safety and cleanliness, like I have as well as all of you beautiful men and women slangin’ food in the industry.

I decided to ask my friends on Facebook to reveal to me the things that they tend to leave out on the counter and not refrigerate after opening. The answers ranged from normal to psychotic, and perhaps we should all revisit the most controversial items that should be in the fridge, you animals.

I don’t care who you are; these things belong in the fridge. Quit your s**t.